Scholarship recipients

Zachary Heinle, a Hebron High School student, and Tia Masset, of Shiloh Christian School, have been awarded $529 College SAVE Scholarships from the Bank of North Dakota.

Heinle and Masset participated in the bank's March Money Madness, a financial literacy exercise that qualified them for the scholarship.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school.

