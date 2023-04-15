Scholarship recipient

Jasper Kuleck of Legacy High School has been named a Dell Scholar.

To become a Dell Scholar students must participate in essay writing in tandem with providing evidence of outstanding academic and extracurricular involvement. Kuleck will receive a $20,000 scholarship as well as several other fiscal, professional and personal resources to be disseminated over the course of his academic career.

Athletes achieve

Mandan High School student athletes earned the distinction of Academic All-Conference for the WDA winter sports season.

Boys basketball: Devon Church, Dylan Geiger, Dylan Gierke, Jayce Johnson, Rustin Medenwald, Gage Miller, Ryder Piehl, Wyatt Piehl, Stran Ressler.

Boys hockey: Trinity Anderson, Mason Brew, Owen Brincks, Brady Helbling, Kyyan Jahner, Carson Joersz, Dominic Kautzman, Tate Olson.

Boys swim and dive: Jack Allen, Andrew Bierman, Ian Butman, Bennett Graff, Gavin Fry, Jacoby Olson.

Cheerleading: Adison Flynn, Aalyiah Glass.

Girls basketball: Arianna Bitz, Emma Bogner, Kayla Corbin, Savannah Gustavsson, Harper Harris, Sarah Helderop, Allyson Holzer, Maggie Kleinknecht, Hailey Markel, Stray Ressler, Mya Sheldon, Jayden Wiest.

Girls hockey: Mallory Brahos, Kenlee Edland, Karley Gange-Gehardt, Madison Hertz, Hayden Mehlhoff, Makenzie Miller, Trinity Pitzer, Tessa Rebenitsch, Jenna Wandler.

Gymnastics: Alex Arnegard, Taylor Arnegard, Jaylei Eisenbeis, Sigryn Henke, Jericah Lockner.

Wrestling: Blaine Hoff, Alec Mutschelknaus, Keeley Kainoa, Jillian Schwartz, Alexis Storsved.

Students named WDA Academic All-Conference must be on a varsity team in a sport sanctioned by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA for the grading period.

The following Mandan Braves winter sports teams earned the NDHSAA Team Scholar Award for a composite GPA of 3.2 or better for the current grading period: girls hockey, gymnastics and girls basketball.