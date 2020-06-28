Red, White and Blue - June 28, 2020

Local cadet graduates from West Point
Cadet Ethan M. Porter, son of Mike and Theresa Porter, Bismarck, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on June 13.
Porter graduated from Century High School in 2016. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in psychology. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer and will report to Fort Benning, Ga., for Ranger School and IBOLC training.
Following training he will be posting to his first duty station at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!