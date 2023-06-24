Keller recognized

Rob Keller, Bismarck, has been recognized as the 2022 Public Affairs Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Volunteer of the Year. He is only one of five volunteers to receive the honor.

Keller, the public affairs director for the North Dakota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, is a 26-year military veteran who served on active duty and the North Dakota National Guard. He is also a member of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services Emergency Support Team and co-founder of NDPIO, a non-profit statewide organization made up of professional public information communicators.

He has served as public affairs director since 2016 and shares the ND ESGR Bismarck region co-chair with volunteer Arlyn Frederick.