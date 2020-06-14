Red, White and Blue - June 14, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Johnson graduates

Chaplain (Col.) David L. Johnson, Bismarck, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pa., with a master's degree in strategic studies on June 5.

Johnson graduated from Luther Theological Seminary in 1995 and Augsburg University in 1991 and serves as the state chaplain for the North Dakota National Guard.

Bismarck native appointed

Douglas Lengenfelder, was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors by President Trump.

The board oversees matters of morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other issues relating to the academy.

Lengenfelder was born in Bismarck. The retired U.S. Air Force colonel and an academy graduate will serve a four-year term.

Lengenfelder is executive director for the Challenger Learning Center in Indiana, Pennsylvania. He entered the Air Force as a chemist and shortly afterward went to pilot training, accumulating more than 3,500 hours of flight time flying as both a Special Operations and an instructor pilot. He also served as a Special Military Adviser for the U.S. Ambassador to NATO. Lengenfelder completed his military career as the U.S. Defense Attaché in Argentina.

