Red, White and Blue - July 30, 2021

Schaffer graduates
Col. Todd W. Schaffer graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pennslyvania, with a master's degree in strategic studies on July 23.
Schaffer, who was designated a distinguished graduate, has been a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard since 1990 and is currently assigned as the Army State Surgeon. He’s a veteran of two deployments to Iraq and two to Afghanistan. In his civilian job, Schaffer is a physician and vice president of clinics at Sanford Health in Bismarck.
