Red, White and Blue - Dec. 4, 2021

Sizer appointed

Shelly Sizer was appointed a new civilian aide to the secretary of the Army by the U.S. Army during an investiture ceremony held Nov. 16 at the Pentagon.

Sizer is a decorated veteran who retired after 40 years of service with the North Dakota Army National Guard. She said one of the highlights of her career was having the opportunity to serve alongside her father, retired Master Sgt. Gordon Jewett.

Sizer is a lifetime member of the Officer and Enlisted Associations of North Dakota, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Fraternal Order of the Elks, Central Dakota Humane Society, and Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe. She participates in public speaking engagements and looks forward to continued collaboration to promote responsible civic engagement.

Each state, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories have one or more civilian aides appointed to provide a link between the Army and the communities they serve.

