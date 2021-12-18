Red, White and Blue - Dec. 18, 2021

Guardsman promoted

North Dakota National Guard officer Jon J. Erickson has been promoted to brigadier general.

Promotions to general officer rank are reserved for only the highest leadership positions within the U.S. Army. Erickson, who assumed command of the North Dakota National Guard’s Land Component Command on Nov. 20, has served on active duty and in the National Guard for over 27 years.

Erickson commands over 3,000 North Dakota National Guard soldiers.

Erickson has nearly three decades of military experience. In 1994, he was commissioned as a military intelligence officer through the ROTC program at the University of North Dakota. His assignments include command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Bliss, Texas, where he deployed his unit to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Southern Watch in 2000; Command of the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, which deployed to the National Capital Region in support of Operation Noble Eagle in 2013; and command of the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Fargo, where he served as commander for a multi-national force during Operation Saber Guardian in Romania in 2019.

He is a graduate of the Military Intelligence Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Signals Intelligence Electronic Warfare Officer School, the Combined Arms and Services Staff School, the Air Defense Artillery Officer Transition Course, and Command and General Staff College. He earned a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2014.

In addition to commanding the North Dakota National Guard’s Land Component Command, Erickson serves as the full-time director of joint staff for the North Dakota National Guard.

