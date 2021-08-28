Red, White and Blue - Aug. 28, 2021

New officer commissioned
Members of the 64th Officer Candidate School class officially joined the North Dakota Army National Guard's officer ranks during a graduation ceremony on Aug. 21 at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute. Nine soldiers were awarded diplomas for completing the intensive officer training program at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake.
The graduating class included local graduate Erin Demoe of Bismarck.
