Red, White and Blue - Aug. 20, 2022

Senior enlisted leader named

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Magnuson has been selected as the senior enlisted leader for the North Dakota National Guard.

Magnuson succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, who has been named the state command sergeant major for the North Dakota Army National Guard.

Magnuson will assume senior enlisted leader duties in a change of responsibility ceremony planned for November.

The senior enlisted leader partners with the adjutant general as the command team for the joint North Dakota Army and Air National Guard headquarters. The senior enlisted leader serves as the principal policy advisor for all joint enlisted matters.

Magnuson enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1989 and deployed twice overseas during Desert Shield/Desert Storm from 1990-91. He joined the North Dakota Army National Guard in 1994 and later deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-04 with the 142nd Engineer Battalion.

Magnuson has served in several key leadership positions, including platoon sergeant, first sergeant, and command sergeant major at the battalion and brigade level. His current assignment is command sergeant major for the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Fargo.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and biosystems engineering from North Dakota State University, an MBA from the University of Mary, and is employed full time as a design engineer for Bobcat Co. in Fargo.