Red, White and Blue - Aug. 14, 2021
Red, White and Blue - Aug. 14, 2021

Selzler graduates

Lt. Col. Steve Selzler, Bismarck, graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a master's degree in strategic studies on July 23.

Selzler has been a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard since 1987 and is currently assigned as the 164th Regional Training Institute, 1st Engineer Battalion commander. He’s deployed with the 142nd Engineer Battalion during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003-04. He is assigned full time as the deputy United States property and fiscal officer for North Dakota.

