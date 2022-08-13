Red, White and Blue - Aug. 13, 2022

Command sergeant major selected

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock has been selected as the next North Dakota Army National Guard state command sergeant major.

Binstock succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Heck, who has served in the position since December 2019. Binstock will formally assume duties in a change of responsibility ceremony planned for November.

The SCSM is the primary senior adviser to the adjutant general and North Dakota Army National Guard commander. In addition to serving as a full-time adviser to the adjutant general, the SCSM is also part of the Army National Guard command team with Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson.

Binstock enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard in 1991 and has served in leadership positions including first sergeant, as well as brigade and battalion-level command sergeant major before assuming duties as the senior enlisted leader. In 2003, he deployed overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in 2011 during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Binstock is employed full time as a special agent with U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.