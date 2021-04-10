 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red, White and Blue - April 10, 2021
0 comments
Red, White and Blue

Red, White and Blue - April 10, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAV scholarships

Adam Klein Chapter 3, Disabled American Veterans, has awarded 16 academic scholarships to residents of Burleigh and Morton counties for the 2021-22 school year.

The Gene L. Kouba Memorial Scholarship is available to qualifying veterans and their family members.

Burleigh recipients are Devin Beck, Dylan Beck, Alyda Blazek, Austin Ehrmantraut, Shelby Ell, Avry Greff, Macey Hertz, Courtney Leben, Jack Schall and Rachel Schall.

Morton recipients are Elizabeth Allan, Haley Austin, Cortnie Mongeon, Alicia Weiand, Katie Weiand and Daniel Young.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News