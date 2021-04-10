Red, White and Blue - April 10, 2021

DAV scholarships
Adam Klein Chapter 3, Disabled American Veterans, has awarded 16 academic scholarships to residents of Burleigh and Morton counties for the 2021-22 school year.
The Gene L. Kouba Memorial Scholarship is available to qualifying veterans and their family members.
Burleigh recipients are Devin Beck, Dylan Beck, Alyda Blazek, Austin Ehrmantraut, Shelby Ell, Avry Greff, Macey Hertz, Courtney Leben, Jack Schall and Rachel Schall.
Morton recipients are Elizabeth Allan, Haley Austin, Cortnie Mongeon, Alicia Weiand, Katie Weiand and Daniel Young.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!