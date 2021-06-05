On Campus- June 5, 2021

Bismarck -- Theodore Hardmeyer, Madison Hope, Justice McMahon, Caitlin Moen.

Mandan -- Kaitlin Dixon, Alison Froelich.

South Dakota graduate

Elizabeth Schaff, Bismarck, has graduated summa cum laude from the University of Sioux Falls. Schaff earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Dean's list in Georgia

Stanley Joseph, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

Dean’s list in South Dakota

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for the spring 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- William Madler, Michael Pfennig.

Flasher -- Sarah Schafer.

Mandan -- Mayson Sheldon.

Academic honors in Minnesota