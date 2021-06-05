On Campus- June 5, 2021

DSU honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's list at Dickinson State University for the 2021 spring semester.
Bismarck -- Christa Araujo, Kadie Beckman, Amanda Davidson, Jaden Evanger, Ryan Faragher, Samara Hancock, Haleigh Harter, Megan Heick, Corey Helm, Hallie Hoffer, Bleau Hoge, Ricky Kuhn, Kelsey Love, Justin Learn, Isaiah MacDonald, Connie Miller Hill, Zachary Mostad, Hope Nelson, Bailey Pedersen, Michelle Schlafmann, Annika Schlosser, Alec Schneider, Devin Stroh, Samuel Trottier, Jaycee Walter, Haylee Walz.
New Salem -- Tyrone Deutsch.
Lincoln -- Morgan Ohlhauser.
Mandan -- Faith Gress, April Kendall, Grace Kuntz, Alexa Lembcke, Brandi Mastrud, Karli Pazdernik.
Wilton -- Jory Rohrich.
Peterson achieves
Andrew Peterson, Bismarck, has earned academic distinction at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington for the spring 2021 semester.
Honor rolls in Montana
The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's list at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Bismarck -- Theodore Hardmeyer, Madison Hope, Justice McMahon, Caitlin Moen.
Mandan -- Kaitlin Dixon, Alison Froelich.
South Dakota graduate
Elizabeth Schaff, Bismarck, has graduated summa cum laude from the University of Sioux Falls. Schaff earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Dean's list in Georgia
Stanley Joseph, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.
Dean’s list in South Dakota
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- William Madler, Michael Pfennig.
Flasher -- Sarah Schafer.
Mandan -- Mayson Sheldon.
Academic honors in Minnesota
The following area students have been named to the dean's or president's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Damon Ahlgren, Finola Bauer, Jordyn Bossert, David Christianson, Markel Gross, Hunter Humann, Keith Mantz, Bailee Schell, Whitney Tufte.
Lincoln -- Alexis Heisler.
Mandan -- Rylee Hoesel, Kaia Paul.
Area students awarded
North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded scholarships to the following local students:
Christian Walth of Bismarck High School received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
Erin Barnhardt, Katherine Ely, Madelyn House, Brynn Shirley and Hayley Trom of Century High School each received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
Hattie Fitterer of Century High School received a $1,000 Dr. Fradkin Community Service/Volunteer Scholarship.
Morgan Gietzen of Century High School received a $1,000 North Dakota Chiropractic Association Scholarship.
Caylie Graeber of Century High School received a $1,000 North Dakota Grain Growers Association Scholarship.
Hailey Wanner of Legacy High School received a $1,000 Brad & Julie Burgum Community Service Scholarship.
Rylee Hermanson who is home schooled received a $1,000 TechND Scholarship.
Madison Baumgartner of St. Mary’s Central High School received the $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship.
Abbie Morlock of St. Mary’s Central High School received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
Students who graduated from a North Dakota high school or were home educated in North Dakota qualify to apply for the scholarships distributed by the statewide North Dakota Dollars for Scholars Chapter.