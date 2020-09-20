On Campus - Sept. 20, 2020

Wyoming honor roll
Taylor Hedge, Bismarck, and Casey Bonagofsky, Mandan, were named to the provost's honor roll for academic achievement at the University of Wyoming for the spring 2020 semester.
Columbia names dean's list
Edmund Sharp, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for his academic achievement at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo., for the summer 2020 semester.
NDSU dean's list
Several area students were named to the North Dakota State University dean's list for summer 2020.
Bismarck -- Jordan Aberle, John Ashley, Ethan Candreva, Cameron Gall, Bryanna Gehrtz, Jordan Jacob, Karlee Kaylor, Kayla Mittelsteadt, Sydney Sanford, Connor Silbernagel, Audrey Wentz and Miyah Wheeler.
Mandan -- Alexis Kuhn and Cara Weigel.
North Dakota summer graduates
North Dakota State University awarded 279 degrees to students in summer 2020, including the following area students:
Bismarck -- Alexandra Fischer, bachelor of science in strategic communication; Tyler Kress, bachelor of science in soil science; Jennifer Nagel, bachelor of science in architecture; Ethan Nelson, bachelor of science in computer science; Aisha Schafer, bachelor of science in apparel, retail merchandising and design; Elliott Stone, master of business administration; Trey Todd, bachelor of science in radiologic sciences; and Miyah Wheeler, bachelor of science in psychology.
Mandan -- Savannah Miller, bachelor of science in human development and family science.
College of St. Scholastica
Emilia Nwintuma, Bismarck, was named to the summer 2020 dean's list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. Nwintuma is a nursing major.
White Coat Ceremony
Noah Johnson, Bismarck, is scheduled to participate in the White Coat Ceremony at NDSU on Oct. 10. Johnson is among NDSU pharmacy students who will take the oath of a pharmacist during the ceremony.
Scholarship awarded
Brady Fried, Bismarck, is among 17 students in the region to receive a scholarship from Dakota Supply Group. The scholarship program aims to help young people pursuing an education in skilled trade professions.
Community Foundation scholarships
The North Dakota Community Foundation awarded over 370 scholarships this year, including the following area students:
Bismarck -- Matthew Reep, Hope Butler, Madison Baumgartner, Sydney Sanford, Maren Schettler, Skyler Riedinger, Cade Feeney, Connor Weikum, Cody Sorenson, Kjerste Lutz, Kade Trottier, Annabelle Jundt, Rebekah Frohlich, Dylan Beck, Kylie Stark, Samantha Smith, Bjorn Saude, Maya Chuppe, Thomas Odegaard, Kayla Boustead, Kane Wisnewski, Jayden Vollmuth, Gabrielle Belanger, Dulce Benitez, Summer Czeczok, Faith Wahl, Monica Barber and Dacotah Snow.
Mandan -- Nellie Masseth and Hunter Heinle.
