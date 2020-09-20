On Campus - Sept. 20, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming honor roll

Taylor Hedge, Bismarck, and Casey Bonagofsky, Mandan, were named to the provost's honor roll for academic achievement at the University of Wyoming for the spring 2020 semester.

Columbia names dean's list

Edmund Sharp, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for his academic achievement at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo., for the summer 2020 semester.

NDSU dean's list

Several area students were named to the North Dakota State University dean's list for summer 2020.

Bismarck -- Jordan Aberle, John Ashley, Ethan Candreva, Cameron Gall, Bryanna Gehrtz, Jordan Jacob, Karlee Kaylor, Kayla Mittelsteadt, Sydney Sanford, Connor Silbernagel, Audrey Wentz and Miyah Wheeler.

Mandan -- Alexis Kuhn and Cara Weigel.

North Dakota summer graduates

North Dakota State University awarded 279 degrees to students in summer 2020, including the following area students: