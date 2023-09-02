Bismarck State College honor roll
The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll at Bismarck State College for the summer 2023 semester. An asterisk designates a 4.00 GPA.
Bismarck -- Jenifer Bergstad, Marissa Cline, Traci Fiske, Matthew Heilman, Emily Miller, Anna Peck, Luke Sammons.
Fort Rice -- Amber Johnson.
Glen Ullin -- Jannessa Hoff.
Mandan -- Wade Anliker, Bryce Selle.
BSC recognizes summer graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from Bismarck State College.
Bismarck -- Cassidie Anderson, certificate, practical nursing; Jadyn Baer, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, legal; Jieun Becher, certificate, practical nursing; Madison Berndt, associate in arts; Tanner Berndt, certificate, automotive collision technology; Braxton Brilz, certificate, energy services and renewable technology; Kellie Burns, associate in arts and associate in science; Brianna Danks, certificate, practical nursing; Cole Faller, associate in applied science, farm and ranch management (agribusiness); Rebecca Freshwater, certificate, practical nursing; Justine Frieze, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; William Gebhardt, associate in applied science, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Michael Gellner, certificate, automotive collision technology; Bradley Gunwall, associate in arts; Tiffany Hackmann, certificate, practical nursing; Tyler Hanson, associate in science and an associate in applied science, degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Katie Heid, certificate, practical nursing; Nathan Heinert, certificate, secure programming and certificate, security and hacking; Jaylee Hoiby, associate in arts; Evan Jeglum, certificate, computer networking; Janae Johnson, associate in science; Lexie Jundt, certificate, practical nursing; Kristen Kincaid, certificate, practical nursing; Preston Lee, certificate, carpentry (residential); Alayna Locken, certificate, practical nursing; Brett Martin, associate in applied science, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Riley Martin, associate in science; Shaylyn Martin, associate in applied science, data analytics technician; Caleb McCallum, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Evelyn Medina Cuesta, certificate, practical nursing; Emily Miller, associate in arts and associate in science; Robert Modin, Bachelor of Applied Science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, modern computing technologies, certificate, offensive and defensive security, certificate, secure programming and certificate, security and hacking; Max Mueller, associate in arts and associate in science; Erin Murphy, associate in arts, associate in science and certificate of completion, Spanish I; Anna Peck, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; MiKayla Pfaff, certificate, practical nursing; Shayla Reisenauer, certificate, practical nursing; Chantal Ryan, certificate, practical nursing; Madeleine Savadel, certificate, practical nursing; Carolyn Schmidt, certificate, practical nursing; Sara Smith, associate in arts associate in science; Camden Solemsaas, certificate, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Elicca Stugelmeyer, associate in science; Hunter Stymeist, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Jessica Tittle, certificate, practical nursing; Maigan Wilmes, certificate, practical nursing; Keagen Woodbury, associate in applied science, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Fort Rice -- Amber Johnson, certificate degree, paramedic technology.
Lincoln -- Jacob Kanehailua, certificate degree, automotive collision technology.
Mandan -- Fischer Ackerson, associate in arts; Wade Anliker, certificate, paramedic technology; Christina Flink, certificate, practical nursing; Seth Gangl, associate in arts; Samantha Gellner, certificate, practical nursing; Kyle Glass, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Kinzie Griggs, associate in arts and associate in science; Josten Hafner, associate in applied science, automotive collision technology; Christina Flink, certificate, practical nursing; Seth Gangl, associate in arts; Samantha Gellner, certificate, practical nursing; Kyle Glass, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Kinzie Griggs, associate in arts and associate in science; Josten Hafner, associate in applied science, automotive collision technology; Ayden Himmelspach, associate in arts; MaKylee Huber, certificate, paramedic technology; McKenzie King, associate in arts and associate in science; Madysen Mittleider, associate in arts and certificate, practical nursing; Dylan Nagle, certificate, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Joseline Ortiz, certificate, practical nursing; Jordan Porter, associate in arts and associate in science; Keaton Pritchett, certificate, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Bryce Selle, certificate, paramedic technology; Brady Spooner, associate in applied science, geographic information systems technician; Dustin Volk, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks, certificate, computer networking and certificate, security and hacking; Jessica Wallette, certificate, practical nursing; Carrie Zent, certificate, practical nursing.
New Salem -- Ashley Bahm, certificate, practical nursing.
Sterling -- Kage Mills, certificate, automotive collision technology.