Bismarck State College honor roll

BSC recognizes summer graduates

Bismarck -- Cassidie Anderson, certificate, practical nursing; Jadyn Baer, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, legal; Jieun Becher, certificate, practical nursing; Madison Berndt, associate in arts; Tanner Berndt, certificate, automotive collision technology; Braxton Brilz, certificate, energy services and renewable technology; Kellie Burns, associate in arts and associate in science; Brianna Danks, certificate, practical nursing; Cole Faller, associate in applied science, farm and ranch management (agribusiness); Rebecca Freshwater, certificate, practical nursing; Justine Frieze, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; William Gebhardt, associate in applied science, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Michael Gellner, certificate, automotive collision technology; Bradley Gunwall, associate in arts; Tiffany Hackmann, certificate, practical nursing; Tyler Hanson, associate in science and an associate in applied science, degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Katie Heid, certificate, practical nursing; Nathan Heinert, certificate, secure programming and certificate, security and hacking; Jaylee Hoiby, associate in arts; Evan Jeglum, certificate, computer networking; Janae Johnson, associate in science; Lexie Jundt, certificate, practical nursing; Kristen Kincaid, certificate, practical nursing; Preston Lee, certificate, carpentry (residential); Alayna Locken, certificate, practical nursing; Brett Martin, associate in applied science, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Riley Martin, associate in science; Shaylyn Martin, associate in applied science, data analytics technician; Caleb McCallum, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Evelyn Medina Cuesta, certificate, practical nursing; Emily Miller, associate in arts and associate in science; Robert Modin, Bachelor of Applied Science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, modern computing technologies, certificate, offensive and defensive security, certificate, secure programming and certificate, security and hacking; Max Mueller, associate in arts and associate in science; Erin Murphy, associate in arts, associate in science and certificate of completion, Spanish I; Anna Peck, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; MiKayla Pfaff, certificate, practical nursing; Shayla Reisenauer, certificate, practical nursing; Chantal Ryan, certificate, practical nursing; Madeleine Savadel, certificate, practical nursing; Carolyn Schmidt, certificate, practical nursing; Sara Smith, associate in arts associate in science; Camden Solemsaas, certificate, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Elicca Stugelmeyer, associate in science; Hunter Stymeist, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Jessica Tittle, certificate, practical nursing; Maigan Wilmes, certificate, practical nursing; Keagen Woodbury, associate in applied science, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.