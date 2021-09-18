On Campus - Sept. 18, 2021

Scholarships awarded

The North Dakota Association of Counties has awarded $2,000 scholarships to six students who are children of North Dakota county officials or employees, including Kassidi Hatzenbuhler, a University of Mary student and daughter of Kari Hatzenbuhler, Morton County treasurer; Breana Hauser, a North Dakota State University student and daughter of Jeff Ball, Burleigh County deputy sheriff; and Jonathan LaFleur, a University of North Dakota student and son of Donald LaFleur, Morton County tax director.

Hoeger, Ness graduate

Trisha Hoeger, Menoken, and Ashley Ness, Mandan, have graduated with degrees in individualized studies and business administration from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Otto earns diploma

Jenna Otto, Bismarck, has earned a diploma in dental assisting from Northwest Technical College in Bemidjii, Minnesota.

Honor rolls in New Hampshire

The following area student shave been named to the president's or dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for summer 2021.