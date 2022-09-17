On Campus - Sept. 17, 2022

Scholarship recipients

Shayla Schaaf, Bismarck, received the Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship and Presidential Award at North Dakota State University. The Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship recognizes North Dakota student residents, and the NDSU Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Schaaf is majoring in architecture.

Trayton Hinderer, Bismarck, received the Kenneth Hoefs Science and Math Scholarship at North Dakota State University. The scholarship recognizes first-year North Dakota student residents with high academic achievement pursuing an academic major in a degree program in the College of Science and Math.

Hinderer is majoring in engineering.

Honors in New Hampshire

The following area students have been named to the dean's or president's list at Southern New Hampshire University for the 2022 summer semester.

Bismarck -- Michael Bullistron, Brittany Tergesen, Brooke Thomas, Tai Tran, Kane Perrin, Lacy Wyatt.

Mandan -- Catherine Thompson, Tapani Olson, Lloyd Nantt, Catalena Ogden.

Local graduate in Oregon

Tyler Clairmont, Bismarck, has earned a Doctor of Optometry from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

P.E.O. scholarship

Gabriell Kraemer, 2022 graduate of Shiloh Christian School, received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AP of Bismarck and plans to pursue a degree in marketing.