On Campus - Oct. 29, 2022

Scholarship recipients

The following area students listed with their area of study and university have each received a $2,500 Health Profession Scholarship from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation for the 2022-23 academic year.

Bismarck -- Adriana Rasidovic, nursing, North Dakota State University; Autumne Haskell, physical therapy, University of Mary; Hailey Wanner, pharmacy and public health, North Dakota State University; Joshua Sipes, nursing, University of Mary; Kaylee Vallarano, human and social services, United Tribes Technical College; Kelly Maxwell, nursing, University of Mary.

Cybersecurity team

A team of Bismarck State College cybersecurity students placed 84th out of 3,658 teams at the National Cyber League, a virtual cyber competition, placing them in the top 2% in the nation.

The team included Jonathan Arbach, Taylor Betting, Chris Cain, all of Bismarck, Mitchell Bartch, St. Paul, Minnesota, Payton Bender and Richard Sagmiller, both of Mandan.

This is the second time BSC has had a team compete and rank in the top 400.