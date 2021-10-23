 Skip to main content
On Campus - Oct. 23, 2021

Gangl graduates, achieves

Sydney Gangl, Mandan, has earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's West campus in San Jose, California.

Gangl has also been named to the college's summer 2021 quarter dean's list.

