On Campus - Oct. 2, 2021
On Campus - Oct. 2, 2021

Stockmen's awards 

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation named 2021 scholarship winners during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s 92nd Annual Convention and Trade Show.

An area winner of the foundation's awards was a $500 Legacy Scholarship to Jayden MacDonald, Bismarck. 

MacDonald is the son of Will and Jerilyn MacDonald. He is studying agricultural education and agricultural systems management at NDSU, where he is sophomore. MacDonald hopes to teach his future students about the cattle industry and skills to prepare them to be agriculture leaders. He is a member of Collegiate Farm Bureau, the Saddle and Sirloin Club and the FarmHouse Fraternity.

