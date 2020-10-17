On Campus - Oct. 17, 2020

University of Mary dean's list

The following area students are among the 136 students named to the summer semester dean’s list at the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Bismarck -- Emerald Albrecht, Lindsey Baufield, Taylor Berger, Emily Bichler, Scott Bruns, Marleigh Buechler, Marianne Carik, Addison Erling, Tyler Famias, Taylor Gerving, Samantha Heen, Sarah Hsu, Shelby Kauk, Christine King, Colton Krenz, Jesse Larson, Rachel Mischel, Sydney Monger, Sydney Murphy, Rose Peliska, Brooke Pfaff, Isabelle Sanstead, Rebecca Schlichting, Jessica Schulte, Dylan Smith, Madison Steckler, Jamie Stoppler, Frances Taylor, Brian Thompson, Paige Voegele.

Lincoln -- Julia Conduff, Natalia Cruz, Mercedes Flores, Quincy Pierce.

Mandan -- Darci Grunett, Brenna Hammer.

New Salem -- Abigail Hintz.

Wing -- Lauren Koski.

Students awarded

The following area students have been awarded scholarships by Valley City State University for the 2020-21 academic school year.

Philip Harr has been awarded the L.A. Russell Scholarship.