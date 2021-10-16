On Campus - Oct. 16, 2021

University of North Dakota graduates

The University of North Dakota held its in-person summer commencement ceremony Aug. 6.

More than 450 students were eligible to receive their degrees, including the following area students:

Bismarck -- Mundi Schmidt, Doctor of Philosophy; Melanie Bosch-Pudwill, Bachelor of Science in social work; Evan Gattey, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Alex Jacob, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bradyn Just, Bachelor of General Studies, summa cum laude; Maranda Obradovic, Master of Education; Anna Osadchy, Master of Science; Molly Perkins, Master of Science; Courtney Hirvela, Master of Science; Jazmin Nelson, Master of Science.

Mandan -- Laken Kittelson, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Alexandra Schulz, Master of Social Work; Larissa Tran, Bachelor of Business Administration; Raina Weyrauch, Doctor of Nursing Practice.

