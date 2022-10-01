On Campus - Oct. 1, 2022

White Coat Ceremony

Katie Vasquez, Bismarck, participated in the White Coat Ceremony of the pharmacy class of 2026 at the North Dakota State University College of Health Professions’ School of Pharmacy held Sept. 17.

Local graduate in Iowa

Meyer Bohn, Bismarck, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in soil science from Iowa State University in Ames.

Stockmen's awards

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation awarded 10 scholarships during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show.

Area winners include Chase Heim, Bismarck, Legacy Scholarship; Ashton Boehm, Mandan, Myron Wold Scholarship; Madison Baumgartner, Bismarck, Tokach Angus Ranch Memorial Scholarship.

Heim is a freshman at Eastern Wyoming College studying general agriculture and beef production.

Boehm is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying research agronomy, on a journey to obtain a doctorate degree.

Baumgartner is currently in her third year at the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

University of Mary dean's list

The following area students have been named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Bismarck -- Arianna Backman, Frances Barry, Kyleigh Dahl, Ethan Emineth, Lydia Frei, Olivia German, Erica Glass, McKenzie Glatt, Jordan Griffin, Sierra Heinrich, Rachel Huck, Joshua Jans, Mary Johnson, Kelsey Mischel, Mary O'Connor, Andrea Peter, Meghan Rath, Micah Schlittenhardt, Kaitlyn Schuette, Allyson Treiber, Jeffrey Waletzko, Allison Wiedrich.

Lincoln -- Juan Flores.

Mandan -- Shalae Baumgartner, Breenna Davidson, Nicole Maher, Hannah Reuther.

Wing -- Isaac Buck.