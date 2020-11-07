On Campus - Nov. 7, 2020

Friese achieves

Meghan Friese, Bismarck, received The Amber Des Roches Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 and the Bismarck Hospital/Medcenter Once/Sanford Nursing Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 at North Dakota State University.

Loyd performs

Anna Loyd, Mandan, will perform at the Northern State University Choral Holiday Concert to be held 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Jewett Theater at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

NDSCS president's list

The following area students have been named to the president's honors list at the North Dakota State College of Science for the 2020 spring and/or summer semester.

Bismarck -- Allison Abel; Morgan Berg; Matthew Curtis; Kaitlyn Emmil; McKenna Freier; Breanna Gartner; Marshall Grant; Hope Hausauer; Emilee Hausauer-Johnson; Tyler Horner; Vanessa Kraft; Carlo Marrufo; Connor McGregor; Ashley Pfeiler; Dylan Schaaf; Ethan Tosseth; Kolby Wetch; Lindsey Wilz.

Mandan -- Gregory Buzey; Shayne Keller; Owen Tokach.

New Salem: Parker Hanebutt.

