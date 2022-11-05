 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Nov. 5, 2022

Dean's list in Minnesota

Molly Rickert, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Minnesota Duluth for the spring 2022 semester.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News