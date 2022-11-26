On Campus - Nov. 26, 2022

NDSU scholarships

Scholarships were awarded to 13 North Dakota State University athletes during this year’s Harvest Bowl program on Nov. 18.

Area Harvest Bowl scholarship awardees, sport, hometown and major are:

• LeVon C. Kirkeide & Friends Harvest Bowl Scholarship, Braden Brown, track and field, Bismarck, agricultural economics.

The NDSU Harvest Bowl program also recognized in 53 counties in North Dakota and 10 counties in western Minnesota.

Local student named to dean's list

Sydney Graner, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa for the the summer 2022 trimester.