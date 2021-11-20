On Campus - Nov. 20, 2021

Scholarship recipient

Melissa Kainz, a graduate student attending the University of Mary in Bismarck, has been awarded the 2021 Healthcare Leader scholarship by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation.

Kainz is pursuing her doctor of nursing practice organizational leadership degree and works as the community clinical coordinator in the Division of Health Promotion for the state of North Dakota.

Lovdahl achieves

Isaac Lovdahl, Bismarck, has been named the winner of the Yale Glee Club Emerging Composers Competition.

Lovdahl, an NDSU doctoral student in choral conducting, will receive $1,500 and travel expenses to New Haven, Connecticut, to attend the premiere performance of the 2021-22 concert season by the Yale Glee Club. He also has an opportunity to have his work published in the Yale Glee Club New Classics Choral Series in the future.

House nominated

Griffin House, Bismarck, has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

Students applying for military academies are required to receive a congressional nomination as part of the application process. Each service academy admission board will determine final appointments. Those appointed receive a scholarship and military appointment and must serve in the military for at least five years upon graduation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0