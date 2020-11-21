 Skip to main content
On Campus - Nov. 14, 2020
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Nov. 14, 2020

Three nominated

Luke Gasper, Ieree Lundin and Marissa Shea, all of Bismarck, have been nominated to the nation's military academies by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

Gasper and Shea have been nominated to West Point and Lundin to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Students applying for military academies are required to receive a Congressional nomination as part of the application process. Each service academy admission board will determine final appointments. Those appointed receive a scholarship and military appointment and must serve in the military for at least five years upon graduation.

