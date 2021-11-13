On Campus - Nov. 13, 2021

Scholarship recipients

Paige Billadeau , Amanda Papke , Hailey Wanner , all of Bismarck, and Justin Schafer , Mandan, have each received a $2,500 health profession scholarship from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation for their determination, academic achievements and community service.

Schuchard nominated

Olivia Schuchard , Bismarck, has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

Students applying for military academies are required to receive a congressional nomination as part of the application process. Each service academy admission board will determine final appointments. Those appointed receive a scholarship and military appointment and must serve in the military for at least five years upon graduation.