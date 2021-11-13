On Campus - Nov. 13, 2021

Scholarship recipients
Paige Billadeau, Amanda Papke, Hailey Wanner, all of Bismarck, and Justin Schafer, Mandan, have each received a $2,500 health profession scholarship from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation for their determination, academic achievements and community service.
Schuchard nominated
Olivia Schuchard, Bismarck, has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.
Students applying for military academies are required to receive a congressional nomination as part of the application process. Each service academy admission board will determine final appointments. Those appointed receive a scholarship and military appointment and must serve in the military for at least five years upon graduation.