On Campus - Nov. 12, 2022

Boehm nominated

Jacob Boehm, Bismarck, has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

Boehm, son of Jeri and West Point graduate and retired Army Colonel, Shannon Boehm, is a 2022 graduate of Century High School and attends North Dakota State University. He is on the dean’s list, a decorated member of the ROTC program, the Grand Challenges Scholars Program, the National Academy of Engineering and was inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars Honor Society. He is also a Private (E2) in the North Dakota National Guard.

Students applying for military academies are required to receive a Congressional nomination as part of the application process. Each service academy admission board will determine final appointments. Those appointed receive a scholarship and military appointment and must serve in the military for at least five years upon graduation.

Scholarship recipient

Betsy Kanz, a graduate student attending the University of Mary in Bismarck, has been awarded the 2022 Healthcare Leader scholarship by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation.

Kanz is pursuing her doctor of nursing organizational leadership degree and currently works as an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Mary.