 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Campus - May 8, 2021
0 comments
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - May 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NSU names graduates

Area students received degrees from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- Regan Dennis, bachelor of science in marketing; and Michael Pfennig, bachelor of science in finance and accounting, cum laude.

O'Neill graduates 

Megan O'Neill, Mandan, has graduated from Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, Nebraska, May 2021. O'Neill earned a doctor of nurse anesthesia practice.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News