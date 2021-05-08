On Campus - May 8, 2021

NSU names graduates
Area students received degrees from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Regan Dennis, bachelor of science in marketing; and Michael Pfennig, bachelor of science in finance and accounting, cum laude.
O'Neill graduates
Megan O'Neill, Mandan, has graduated from Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, Nebraska, May 2021. O'Neill earned a doctor of nurse anesthesia practice.
