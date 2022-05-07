 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - May 7, 2022

Phi Kappa Phi honors

Klyde Whitman, Bismarck, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Whitman was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Northern State University graduates

Adam DeBoer and Eva Graf, both of Bismarck, have earned degrees from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Sheldon accepted 

Mayson Sheldon, Mandan, has been accepted into the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. The Northern State University Honors program student is majoring in criminal justice with minors in legal studies and psychology. 

She will receive a $2,500 scholarship for her first year of law school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News