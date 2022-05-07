On Campus - May 7, 2022

Phi Kappa Phi honors

Klyde Whitman, Bismarck, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Whitman was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Northern State University graduates

Adam DeBoer and Eva Graf, both of Bismarck, have earned degrees from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Sheldon accepted

Mayson Sheldon, Mandan, has been accepted into the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. The Northern State University Honors program student is majoring in criminal justice with minors in legal studies and psychology.

She will receive a $2,500 scholarship for her first year of law school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0