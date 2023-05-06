Student earns graduate award

Samantha Power, Mandan, has been recognized with the 2023 Outstanding Master's Thesis Award by the University of Wyoming’s School of Graduate Education and Graduate Council.

The award recognizes Power for her master’s thesis called “Growth of the craniofacial complex in the first two years of life."

Dakota College students recognized

Dakota College at Bottineau has recognized students for exemplary academic achievement and campus involvement in 2022-2023.

Area students are Jacie Hall, Menoken, and Journey Oban, Bismarck. Hall and Oban were recognized with the Innovative Learner Award: Women’s Studies 110.