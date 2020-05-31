On campus - May 31, 2020

Shyla Neugebauer, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000.

Samuel Peterson, Mandan, received the Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship in the amount of $8,000 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000 at North Dakota State University. The scholarships recognize students majoring in a science, technology, engineering and math field, who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Kimaria Stevenson, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Hannah Thinnes, Bismarck, received the NDSU Honor Award in the amount of $4,303 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Joseph Reed, Bismarck, received the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000.