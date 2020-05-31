On campus - May 31, 2020

NDSU scholarships awarded
Garrett Benson, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Katelyn Eisenbeis, Mandan, received the NDSU Honor Award in the amount of $4,303 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Courtney Entzii, Mandan, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000.
Alea Eslinger, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000.
Andrea Frank, Bismarck, received the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 32 or higher on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Jacob Lundstrom, Bismarck, received the Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.
Kjerste Lutz, Bismarck, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Morgan Nelson, Bismarck, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Shyla Neugebauer, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000.
Samuel Peterson, Mandan, received the Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship in the amount of $8,000 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000 at North Dakota State University. The scholarships recognize students majoring in a science, technology, engineering and math field, who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Kimaria Stevenson, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Hannah Thinnes, Bismarck, received the NDSU Honor Award in the amount of $4,303 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Joseph Reed, Bismarck, received the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000.
Zachary Weiand, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Hunt Family Scholarship in the amount of $654. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
NDSU admission
Ryan Neiss, Bismarck, has been admitted to North Dakota State University “with distinction.” He will enter NDSU in fall 2020 and plans to major in mathematics and statistics. Distinction means that NDSU is acknowledging Neiss as an honor student.
Dean's list in South Dakota
Alissa Betz, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell for the spring 2020 semester.
Pollert recognized
Bethany Pollert, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Jamestown for the spring 2020 semester.
