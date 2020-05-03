On campus - May 3, 2020

Smith selected
Destiny Smith, Mandan, has been named one of the top 10 seniors by the North Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food Systems and Natural Resource announced on the NDSU Agriculture Collective Facebook pages. Smith is majoring in microbiology with a minor in chemistry.
MacDonald awarded
Jayden MacDonald, of Bismarck and Bismarck High School, has been awarded a $3,000 scholarship for incoming North Dakota State University freshmen by FarmHouse Fraternity for the 2020-21 academic year.
Bartholomay honored
Bosten Bartholomay, Bismarck, was named the outstanding member of the Collegiate Outdoor Leadership Program and Environmental Sustainability student organizations at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D. Bartholomay is majoring in environmental physical science.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!