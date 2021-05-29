On Campus - May 29, 2021

University of Jamestown dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Jamestown for the 2021 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Hallie Bakke, Garret Fernandez, Stephanie Jorritsma, Nicholas Schaff, Dawson Weikum.

Flasher -- Darbee Heinle.

Mandan -- Jaxton Wiest.

Moffit -- Kristi Carpenter.

Wilton -- Cole Leintz.

Betz achieves

Alissa Betz, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Dean's list in Wisconsin

Jacob Schwarz, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Dean's list in Minnesota

Jonathan Olson, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.