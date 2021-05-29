 Skip to main content
On Campus - May 29, 2021
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - May 29, 2021

University of Jamestown dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Jamestown for the 2021 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Hallie Bakke, Garret Fernandez, Stephanie Jorritsma, Nicholas Schaff, Dawson Weikum. 

Flasher -- Darbee Heinle.

Mandan -- Jaxton Wiest.

Moffit -- Kristi Carpenter.

Wilton -- Cole Leintz.

Betz achieves

Alissa Betz, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Dean's list in Wisconsin 

Jacob Schwarz, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Dean's list in Minnesota

Jonathan Olson, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Hoffer graduates 

Sarah Hoffer, Bismarck, has earned a master of physician assistant degree from the University of Findlay in Ohio.

Honor rolls in New Hampshire

The following area students have been named to the dean's list or president's list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2021 semester. 

Bismarck -- Jaime Fuchs, Emma Leinart, Lindsey March, Lloyd Nantt, Kane Perrin, Samantha Robbins, Cree Vu.

Mandan -- Catalena Ogden, Toni Russell.

Evanoff receives honors 

Sara Evanoff, Bismarck, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Evanoff was initiated at the University of Southern California.

