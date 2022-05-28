 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Campus - May 28, 2022

Two on president's list

Madison Miller, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Williston State College for the spring 2022 semester.

Casey Wetzel, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota, for the spring 2022 semester.

Honors in Minnesota

The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the 2022 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Megan Anderson, David Christianson, Jada Cowan, Hunter Humann, Madelyn Miller.

Mandan -- Rylee Hoesel, Kaia Paul.

