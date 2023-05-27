Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two receive admission

Samantha Logan and Tara Schneider, both of Bismarck, have been admitted to North Dakota State University “with distinction.”

They will enter NDSU in fall 2023. Logan plans to major in English and Kramer plans to major in respiratory care. Distinction means that NDSU is acknowledging them as honor students.

Scholarship recipients

Ashley Scherbenske, Bismarck, has received the David J. Lutes Speech Language Pathology Graduate Student Scholarship for $1,000 from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The David J. Lutes Speech Language Pathology Graduate Student Scholarship is awarded to a student who has been accepted into the SLP Graduate program for the upcoming year.

Callie Stonecipher, Bismarck, has received the Study Abroad Scholarship for $1,250 from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The Study Abroad Scholarship is awarded to a student planning to study abroad and is in good academic standing with the university.

Academic honors in Minnesota

The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck -- Megan Anderson, David Christianson, Nathan Maurstad, Allison Nieuwenhuis, Rayni Vorachek, Avery Wanner, Luke Welk.

Mandan -- Alonna Allickson, Shannasi Barrios, Rylee Hoesel, Tyler Yantzer.

Local student graduates

Madison Volk, Bismarck, has graduated with high honors from Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and Willmar, Minnesota.

Dakota College honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the dean's list or honor roll at Dakota College of Bottineau for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck -- Journey Oban, Connor Trahan.

Mandan -- Macy Brahos.

Menoken -- Jacie Hall.

Outstanding nursing graduates

Sydney Blum and Devin Anderson have been named Outstanding Graduates by NDSU School of Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Following state boards, Blum will be working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Sanford Health and Anderson plans to work in neurology also at Sanford Health.

Awards from Jamestown

Several area students received awards during the University of Jamestown’s Honors Convocation last month.

They included:

• Kristi Carpenter, Moffit, Political Science Merit Award.

• Rachel Roehrich, Bismarck, Professional Achievement Award in English.

• Katelyn Vogel, Bismarck, Freshman Biology Achievement Award and the General Chemistry Award.