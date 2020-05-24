On campus - May 24, 2020

Huber graduates
Madison Huber, Mandan, has graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Law with highest distinction.
NDSU admission
Jacob E. Lundstrom, Bismarck, has been admitted to North Dakota State University “with distinction.” He will enter NDSU in fall 2020 and plans to major in physics and mathematics with minors in chemistry and engineering. Distinction means that NDSU is acknowledging Lundstrom as an honor student.
Mathern graduates
Tyler Mathern, Bismarck, has graduated from Boise State University in Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Graduates in Minnesota
Rachel Schumacher and Jared Spooner, both of Bismarck, have graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Schumacher, was awarded a Bachelor of Science in finance, magna cum laude and Spooner a Bachelor of Science in management, also magna cum laude.
Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to nearly 700 undergraduate students and nearly 200 graduate students, including the university’s first cohort of doctoral students.
The following area students are expected to earn degrees from MSUM:
Bismarck - Kayla Bauske, Alexandra Gallagher, Sarah Graner, Leah Hoekstra, Matalyn Lund, John Ndabunguye, Emma Peterson, Madison Rants, Zachary Sweep, Erin Uhrich, Nickolas Van Sickle, Jenessa Whitmore.
Mandan - Jenna Andre, Jessica Frey, Chantell Mindt, Madison Ripplinger.
Wentz graduates
Lara Wentz, Bismarck, has graduated from McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., with a Bachelor of Science degree in biopsychology.
University of Jamestown dean's list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at University of Jamestown for the spring semester:
Bismarck - William Anderson, Emily Anderson, Alexander Delzer, Amber Domres, Stephanie Jorritsma, Jordan Mann, Logan Pieterick, Tayler Pollert, Jenalee Reynolds, Nicholas Schaff, Sierra Talmadge, Benjamin Weaver.
Mandan - Mackensi Higlin, Miranda Lowman.
New Salem - Tanner Slag.
Bohn named outstanding graduate
Karissa Bohn, Mandan, was named a Dickinson State University’s 2020 Outstanding Graduate during the virtual Outstanding Graduate awards ceremony held May 15. Bohn graduated with a Bachelor of Science in environmental science and minors in biology and leadership.
NDSU scholarships awarded
Mason Brown, Mandan, received the North Dakota State University Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship in the amount of $3,500. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Kira Rose Eliason, Bismarck, received the Honor Award in the amount of $4,303 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $12,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Andrea Frank, Bismarck, received the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 32 or higher on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Jacob Lundstrom, Bismarck, received the Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.
Kjerste Lutz, Bismarck, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Shyla Neugebauer, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Kimaria Stevenson, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Joseph Reed, Bismarck, received the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000.
Zachary Weiand, Bismarck, received the NDSU Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Hunt Family Scholarship in the amount of $654. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
