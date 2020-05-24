On campus - May 24, 2020

NDSU scholarships awarded

Mason Brown, Mandan, received the North Dakota State University Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship in the amount of $3,500. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.

Kira Rose Eliason, Bismarck, received the Honor Award in the amount of $4,303 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $12,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Andrea Frank, Bismarck, received the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 32 or higher on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Jacob Lundstrom, Bismarck, received the Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.

Kjerste Lutz, Bismarck, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.

Shyla Neugebauer, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.