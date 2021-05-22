On Campus - May 22, 2021

Shiock achieves

Marissa Shiock, Bismarck, was one of three students awarded scholarships from North Dakota Professional Communicators.

She received a $500 Marion J. Piper Scholarship. The award is named in honor of a longtime NDPC member who died in 1969.

Shiock is majoring in multimedia journalism, photojournalism and broadcast journalism with a minor in media analysis at Minnesota State University Moorhead. She is involved with the student-run Campus News program, serving as head producer and news photographer, and also shoots photos for the MSUM Go!Team and the Dragon football team.

Wolfe graduates

Joseph Wolfe, Bismarck, has graduated summa cum laude from the Colorado School of Mines. Wolfe earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with an area of emphasis on aerospace engineering.

Med school awards

Area graduating students and clinical faculty have been recognized with end-of-year awards by the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Dean’s Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Volunteer Faculty — Peter Kurniali, Bismarck and assistant professor of internal medicine; Outstanding physicians-teachers at the Southwest (Bismarck) Campus — Peter White, clinical professor of internal medicine and Issa Al Rabadi, clinical assistant professor of family and community medicine; North Dakota District Medical Society Award — Mary Johanson, Bismarck; Dr. John Wahl Memorial Rural Health Scholarship Endowment Award and Kokila and Raman Patel, M.D., Family Practice Award — Taylor Crothers, Bismarck; Kaspari Award — Matthew Gerenz, Bismarck.

