On Campus - May 21, 2022

Nelson earns degree

Kristina Nelson, Bismarck, has earned an associate degree in nursing from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, Minnesota.

University of St. Thomas graduate

John Nordberg, Bismarck, has graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota.

Minot State graduates

The following area students have earned degrees from Minot State University.

Bismarck -- Cassidy Brendel, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies; Abbie Carlson, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Sommer Grace Frohlich, Bachelor of Social Work, social work; Sara Ann Hanson, Bachelor of Science in education, special education; Alicia Marie Hart, Bachelor of Science, management; Joseph Jahner, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies; Ryan Kohler, Bachelor of Science in education, history education; Alyssa Nardello, Bachelor of Social Work; Brandy Oberlander, Bachelor of Social Work; Taylor Olheiser, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies; ShaeLynn Purvis, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Mark Rath, Bachelor of Social Work; Faith Reberg, Bachelor of Social Work; Allyson Renschler, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Madison Schatz, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Margeaux Walking Elk, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies; Paige Walters, Bachelor of Social Work; Don Welsch, Bachelor of Science, accounting; Tyler Wetzstein, Bachelor of Science, management/international business.

Lincoln -- Rachael Kottre, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies.

Mandan -- Megan Arthaud, Bachelor of Social Work; Katelyn Blotsky, Bachelor of Social Work; Kiana Haug, Bachelor of Science, management; Nicole Lenertz, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jessica Meuchel, Bachelor of Social Work; Emily Schmidt, Bachelor of Arts, English; Hannah Thomas, Bachelor of Social Work; Amanda Zeller, Bachelor of Science in education, special education.

Menoken -- Lynnlee Voeller, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.

New Salem -- Daniel Young, Bachelor of Arts, history.

St. Anthony -- Gavin Miller, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice.

Helgeson initiated

Sydney Helgeson, Bismarck, has been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society. Helgeson was initiated at the University of Alabama.

Graduates in Nebraska

Katelyn Lang and Abbie Morlock, both of Bismarck, have earned degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Lang graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences and Morlock a Juris Doctor with distinction.

Honors in New Hampshire

The following area students have been named to the dean's list or president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the 2022 winter term.

Bismarck -- Shannon Atkinson-Johnson, Michael Bullistron, Brooke Thomas, Lacy Wyatt, Madelyn Zahnow.

Mandan -- Lloyd Nantt, Tapani Olson.

