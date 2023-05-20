Scholarship recipient

Braden Ressler, Mandan, has been awarded a $2,000 Service From The Heart Scholarship from Pizza Ranch and Coca-Cola. Ressler was one of eleven Pizza Ranch staff to receive the scholarship.

University of Jamestown dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Jamestown for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck -- Jewel Anderson, Hallie Bakke, Jarek Berger, Evan Chaffee, Macy Fridgen, Cullen Glatt, Jacob Holtz, Henry Kersey-Russell, Cherstin Mitzel, Braxton Neas, Benjamin Patton, Josiah Penn, Tayler Pollert, Malina Reynolds, Rachel Roehrich, Katelyn Vogel, Jessica Zenker.

Flasher -- Tymber Boldt.

Mandan -- Margaux Kautzmann, Blake Kilen, Joshua Moe, Brenden Palmer, Jaxton Wiest.

Moffit -- Kristi Carpenter.

New Salem -- Leah Slag.

Wilton -- Taryn Schurhamer.

Minot State graduates

The following area students have earned degrees from Minot State University,

Bismarck -- Ashten Anhorn, Bachelor of Social Work; Zayden Bartosh, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies; Amy Cleveland, Bachelor of Social Work; Carson Fettig, Bachelor of Science, management/marketing; Ashton Holzer, Bachelor of Social Work; Sarah Johnson, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Kallie Kautzman, Bachelor of Social Work; Kenneth Kersey-Russell, Bachelor of Science in education, social science; Molly Arthur, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies; Samuel Magelky, Bachelor of Science, management/marketing; Elizabeth Mah, Bachelor of Science, addiction studies; Grace Nemecek, Master of Science, speech-language pathology; Ashlyn Orduna-Aguilar, Bachelor of Social Work; Mikayla Otterness, Bachelor of Social Work; Callie Rienstra, Bachelor of Social Work; Kaitlyn Schelske, Bachelor of Social Work; Heaven Schumacher, Bachelor of Social Work; Sonia Skorheim, Bachelor of Science in education, special education; Amber Stevahn, Bachelor of Arts, biology; Shantae Vetter, Bachelor of Social Work; Jordyn Weigel, Bachelor of Science in education, special education; Jodie Welle, Bachelor of Science, human services: intellectual and developmental disabilities; Eden West, Bachelor of Science, management/marketing; Jalen Ziegler, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice.

Mandan -- Carley Jo Geiger, Bachelor of Social Work; Kennedy Harris, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education; Kendra Kristina Miller, Bachelor of Social Work; LaShae Nolz, Master of Science, speech-language pathology; Chelsey Norton, Bachelor of Arts, sociology; Alexis Radke, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders.

Menoken -- Claire Ryberg, Bachelor of Social Work.

New Salem -- Michaela Erfle, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders; Jessica Johnson, Bachelor of Social Work.