On campus - May 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Huber graduates

Madison Huber, Mandan has graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Law with highest distinction.

NDSU admission

Jacob E. Lundstrom, Bismarck, has been admitted to North Dakota State University “with distinction.” He will enter NDSU in fall 2020 and plans to major in physics and mathematics with minors in chemistry and engineering. Distinction means that NDSU is acknowledging Lundstrom as an honor student.

In high school, Lundstrom is active in National Honor Society, tennis, Science Olympiad, Science Bowl, student mathematics league and mathematics competition.

Mathern graduates

Tyler Mathern, Bismarck, has graduated from Boise State University in Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Graduates in Minnesota

Rachel Schumacher and Jared Spooner, both of Bismarck, have graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Schumacher, was awarded a Bachelor of Science in finance, magna cum laude and Spooner a Bachelor of Science in management, also magna cum laude.