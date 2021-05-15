On Campus - May 15, 2021

MSUM names graduates
Area students received degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Vanessa Eback, master of science; Elizabeth Ehlis, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Marin Ehrmantraut, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Sara Friedt, master of science; Sierra Gratz, bachelor of science; Samuel Harris, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Madison Jorgenson, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Christian Kilwein, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Madison Klein, bachelor of science; Zoe Kraft, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude; Emily Lelm, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude; Rachel Schumacher, bachelor of science, summa cum laude.
Glen Ullin -- Lindsey Schirado, bachelor of science, magna cum laude.
Hebron -- Elizabeth McMahon, doctor of education.
Mandan -- Andrew Klein, bachelor of fine arts, magna cum laude.
Hintz graduates
Emily Hintz, Bismarck, has earned a master of science degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Minot State names graduates
Area students received degrees from Minot State University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Almont -- Angela Schultz, bachelor of science in nursing.
Baldwin -- Germain Krueger, bachelor of applied science.
Bismarck -- Samantha Birrenkott, bachelor of science; Makayla Birst, bachelor of social work; Monica Brandenberg, bachelor of social work; Amanda Fiest, bachelor of social work; Tayler Fitzgerald, bachelor of social work; Jessica Foster, bachelor of science; Cassidy Gebeke, bachelor of science; Samantha Greer, bachelor of social work; Kristin Haff, bachelor of science in education; Morgan Hennessy, bachelor of science in education; Brandee Huwe, bachelor of social work; Neta Isenberg, bachelor of social work; Tasha Jensen, bachelor of social work; Allison Johnson, bachelor of social work; Anastasia Kroh, bachelor of science; Kate Little, bachelor of social work; Diana McCree, bachelor of social work; Kadee Miller, bachelor of science in education; Kristopher Mount, bachelor of social work; Nicole Myers, bachelor of social work; Bailey Pifer, bachelor of social work; Janae Pinks, bachelor of science; Kascaundra Poitra, bachelor of science; Dawson Rogstad, bachelor of science; Jordan Lyn Christopher Sanford, bachelor of science in education; Kylie Stark, bachelor of arts; Erica Summerour, bachelor of science in nursing; Alicia Swagger, bachelor of science; Taylor Thompson, master of education; Jonathan Vanderhoef, bachelor of science; Abigail Veverka, bachelor of social work; Derek Wax, bachelor of science; Bria Ziegler, bachelor of social work.
Glen Ullin -- Lorna Steckler, bachelor of social work.
Mandan -- Katelyn Blotsky, bachelor of social work; Emily Brick, bachelor of science; Dustin Fischer, bachelor of science in education; Tanya Haugen, bachelor of social work; Breanna Leingang, master of science; Paige Lillis, bachelor of social work; Naomi Marks, bachelor of social work; Vernelle Spencer, bachelor of social work.
Prussing graduates
Jaylia Prussing, Bismarck, has earned a doctor of education degree from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Nebraska names graduates
Area students received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Madelyn Kopp, bachelor of arts; and Roarick Tathlyn Schollmeyer, bachelor of science and bachelor of arts, highest distinction.
Wolfgram graduates
Dane Wolfgram, Bismarck, has earned a bachelor of arts degree and a director of christian education certificate from Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward, Nebraska.
M State names graduates
Area students received degrees from Minnesota State Community and Technical College at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Damon Ahlgren, associate of applied science; Jordyn Bossert, associate of applied science; Markel Gross, associate of applied science; Devyn Hill, associate of science; Kate Johnson, associate of applied science; Jenifer Matzke, associate of applied science and dental assisting diploma.