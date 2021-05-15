On Campus - May 15, 2021

Bismarck -- Samantha Birrenkott, bachelor of science; Makayla Birst, bachelor of social work; Monica Brandenberg, bachelor of social work; Amanda Fiest, bachelor of social work; Tayler Fitzgerald, bachelor of social work; Jessica Foster, bachelor of science; Cassidy Gebeke, bachelor of science; Samantha Greer, bachelor of social work; Kristin Haff, bachelor of science in education; Morgan Hennessy, bachelor of science in education; Brandee Huwe, bachelor of social work; Neta Isenberg, bachelor of social work; Tasha Jensen, bachelor of social work; Allison Johnson, bachelor of social work; Anastasia Kroh, bachelor of science; Kate Little, bachelor of social work; Diana McCree, bachelor of social work; Kadee Miller, bachelor of science in education; Kristopher Mount, bachelor of social work; Nicole Myers, bachelor of social work; Bailey Pifer, bachelor of social work; Janae Pinks, bachelor of science; Kascaundra Poitra, bachelor of science; Dawson Rogstad, bachelor of science; Jordan Lyn Christopher Sanford, bachelor of science in education; Kylie Stark, bachelor of arts; Erica Summerour, bachelor of science in nursing; Alicia Swagger, bachelor of science; Taylor Thompson, master of education; Jonathan Vanderhoef, bachelor of science; Abigail Veverka, bachelor of social work; Derek Wax, bachelor of science; Bria Ziegler, bachelor of social work.