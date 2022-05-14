On Campus - May 14, 2022

Three earn degrees

Elton Lassiter and Alyssa Schiwal, both of Bismarck, have earned degrees from Utah State University. Lassiter earned a Master of Rehabilitation Counseling degree and Schiwal a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Demory Nunley, Bismarck and Brayden Johnson, Mandan, have graduated from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

Braun nominated

Linda Braun, Bismarck, has been nominated for Dickinson State University’s 2022 Outstanding Graduate Award. This award is the highest honor bestowed on graduating seniors by DSU.

Anderson on list

Bridger Anderson, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri for the fall 2021 semester.

MSUM graduates

The following area students have earned degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Bismarck -- Kara Dollinger, Bachelor of Science, elementary inclusive education; Amanda Fish, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Alexius Friesz, Master of Science, counseling; Kaylee Hahn, Master of Science in special education, school psychology; Russell Koch, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice; Matt Rudolph, Bachelor of Science, accounting, cum laude; Chase Scherr, Bachelor of Science, multimedia journalism; Marissa Shiock, Bachelor of Science, broadcast journalism, multimedia journalism and photojournalism, magna cum laude; Taylor Veen, Bachelor of Science, elementary inclusive education, summa cum laude; Lindsey Werner, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.

Hebron -- Kayla Larson, Master of Science, educational leadership.

Mandan -- Quinn Halstengard, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Kylie Meyer, Bachelor of Science, elementary inclusive education, cum laude; Chantell Mindt, Bachelor of Science in nursing;

Wilton -- Sydney Jenkins, Bachelor of Fine Arts, animation, summa cum laude.

Dean's list at UJ

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Jamestown for the 2022 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Jewel Anderson, William Anderson, Hallie Bakke, Aunika Bosch, Brooke Burgard, Amber Domres, Max Erickson, Cullen Glatt, Kennedy Johnson, Stephanie Jorritsma, Leah Kelsch, Henry Kersey-Russell, Cherstin Mitzel, Benjamin Patton, Josiah Penn, Hannah Stymeist, Sierra Talmadge, Corey Van Buskirk, Dawson Weikum, Madison Zander.

Flasher -- Tymber Boldt.

Mandan -- Joshua Moe, Jaxton Wiest.

Moffit -- Kristi Carpenter.

New Salem -- Leah Slag.

Concordia College graduates

The following area students have graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Bismarck -- Lauryn Hinckley, neuroscience, summa cum laude; Matthew Johnson, English; Keaton Leininger, biology.

New Salem -- Dreyton Rud, political science, summa cum laude.

