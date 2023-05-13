MSUM graduates

The following area students have earned degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Bismarck -- Alyda Blazek, Bachelor of Science, elementary inclusive education, Emily Clayton, Master of Science, counseling; Nicole Harris, Bachelor of Arts, English; Marlee Hoffert, Bachelor of Social Work; Alivia Johnson, Associate of Arts, liberal arts; McKenna Kilzer, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Amy Leupp, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Brenna Malard, Bachelor of Arts, communication studies, political science; Emma Steckler, Master of Speech, speech-language pathology.

Flasher -- Emma Marion, Bachelor of Science, university studies.

Mandan -- Arnela Karic, Master of Science, counseling; Matthew Leingang, Bachelor of Science, multimedia journalism.

Wilton -- Tatelyn Schurhamer, Bachelor of Science, exercise science.

Phi Kappa Phi honors

Shannon Carlson, Bismarck, North Dakota, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Carlson was initiated at Fordham University.