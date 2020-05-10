On campus - May 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dean's list in Wisconsin

Maddy Zachmeier, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Northland College in Ashland for the winter term.

Towle awarded

Hunter Huff Towle, Bismarck, has been named a North Dakota Medical Association Award winner by the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the North Dakota Medical Association.

Hall graduates

Janette Hall, Bismarck, was recognized among the 260 spring graduates of Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. Hall graduates summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education.

Bohn, Gable nominated

Karissa Bohn, Bismarck, and Samuel Gable, Mandan, were among 18 students nominated for Dickinson State University's 2020 Outstanding Graduate Award.

The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday.

University of Mary students honored

The following area students have been recognized with annual leadership awards:

North Dakota Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Outstanding Student in Elementary Education to Halli Ackerman , Bismarck; Outstanding Student in Secondary Education to Landon Dekrey , Bismarck.

, Bismarck; Outstanding Student in Secondary Education to , Bismarck. Lambda Beta National Respiratory Therapy Honor Society to Alexander Johnson and Thomas Krieger , both of Bismarck.

and , both of Bismarck. Exercise Physiology Outstanding Researcher Award to Jamison Dietrich , Bismarck.

, Bismarck. Outstanding Senior in Biology to Sam Wilke , Bismarck.

, Bismarck. Sandra Nicholson Award to Sarah Gellerman , Bismarck.

, Bismarck. Kenneth and Patricia Porter Award to Lucas Schlosser , Mandan.

, Mandan. Beverly Huschka Award and Senator of the Year Award to Taylor Lassiter , Bismarck.

, Bismarck. Student Government Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards to Daniel Sportiello , Meagan Kline , and Scott Peters , all of Bismarck.

, , and , all of Bismarck. Student Organization of the Year to Marauders on Media.

Student Organization Advisor of the Year to Anne Yantes , Bismarck.

, Bismarck. Service for Life Award to Talon Bitz , Morgan Remboldt , both of Bismarck and Kiaya Schwab , Mandan.

, , both of Bismarck and , Mandan. Presidential Student Leadership Awards to Brianna Vetter, Bismarck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0