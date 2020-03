Dean's list in Wyoming

Ryen Hedge , of Bismarck, and Casey Bonagofsky , of Mandan, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wyoming for the 2019 fall semester.

President's list in Wyoming

Erin Barnhardt, Hannah Jo Riehl, both of Bismarck, and Samantha Power, of Mandan, have been named to the president's honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the 2019 fall semester.