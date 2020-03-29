On campus - March 29, 2020

Scholarships offered

The North Dakota Water Education Foundation’s deadline for submitting applications for the Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship has been extended to May 1. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students.

The Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship recognizes the distinguished service of Russell Dushinske and Warren Jamison in memory of their dedicated leadership and lifelong devotion to water development in North Dakota.

Four students who currently attend or plan to attend a North Dakota college or university are eligible. Preference for scholarship awards will be to students studying a water-related field or whose families have an active role in North Dakota water management, but any student is eligible to apply.

Scholarship applications are available by calling the NDWEF office at 701-223-8332, emailing editor@ndwater.net or visiting https://ndwater.org/scholarship-program/ and clicking on the scholarship application link.

Contributions to the endowment can be made to the NDWEF at PO Box 2254, Bismarck, ND 58502.

